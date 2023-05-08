Brookfield redevelopment project rejected; Wheel & Sprocket may move

The owner of the Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket said he may close up his bike shop for good. This, after aldermen in the city voted against the store's redevelopment plans last week.

Wheel & Sprocket says its plans were approved by three city advisory committees before the rejection. But ultimately, neighbors said proposed apartments above the store were not a good fit.

"The fact that it was an 11-3 vote against the proposal was a surprise," said Rich Bowen.

When FOX6 News first met Bowen last August, he was circulating a petition to try and stop a redevelopment project at nearby Wheel & Sprocket. Now, Brookfield's Common Council is rejecting those plans.

"The fact that it was way too high. Way too dense for the neighborhood," Bowen said.

Rich Bowen

Originally, Wheel & Sprocket proposed a five-story, residential and retail building at its current Brookfield location. Owner Noel Kegel later scaled down the project to four stories along Capitol Drive – and three along Lilly Road. Neighbors said it was still too big.

"To me, I don’t think you turn down a $33 million investment in the community over 13 feet of height on a state highway," said Brookfield Alderman Mike Hallquist.

Hallquist has supported the project since day one. He said Kegel even committed millions to cleaning up contaminated soil left at an abandoned gas station on the property.

Noel Kegel

In a statement to FOX6 News, Kegel wrote, "While we would certainly prefer to stay at our current location, we have to evaluate all our options, including moving."

"I certainly hope there wouldn’t be a pattern of companies looking to exit out of the city of Brookfield," Hallquist said.

The bike shop has been in Brookfield for nearly 40 years. Hallquist said if the bike shop scaled down plans for the site any further, it would not be economically viable for the owners. He is holding out hope for another compromise.

Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket

"I think the problem is folks have to realize what developers want, market wants and residents," Hallquist said.

Kegel was not available for an interview on Monday, May 8.

Neighbors also worries about an increase in traffic to the area if apartments were at the intersection.

Hallquist said an independent study found the project would not change traffic volumes.