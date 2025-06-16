Brookfield Public Market planned for former Boston Store site

The Brief Plans for a new Brookfield Public Market were recently announced. It would be located at the north end of Brookfield Square Mall, bringing together retail vendors and food and beverage proprietors. The Brookfield Public Market would be built on land that was previously part of the former Boston Store building.



Brookfield could soon have its own public market.

What we know:

Last week, developers announced plans for the Brookfield Public Market. It’s set to occupy 2.1 acres at the north end of the Brookfield Square Mall, where the old Boston Store used to be.

Brookfield Public Market renderings via Irgens

Plans include 12 merchant stalls for local vendors. A press release from developer Irgens teased a "local, independent iconic grocer and a Milwaukee-area cultural group" to join the space.

What they're saying:

Nancy Justman is the president and CEO of Visit Brookfield. She said the market is a collaboration between her group, Irgens and the city.

"I think it’s honestly one of the most important locations in all of southeastern Wisconsin," Justman said.

More than half the total storefronts are now dark or vacant at the mall. One retailer has been replaced by vending machines.

"I hope that Brookfield Square Mall continues – obviously there are many great things going on at Brookfield Square Mall," Justman said.

"I think that would bring more people," said Alyssa Figueroa, a West Bend resident. "Yeah, get more options."

Brookfield Public Market renderings via Irgens

"It’s a little dead in there," said Shabree Moore, a shopper. "But I think the market would liven it up."

Dig deeper:

Justman said plans for the Brookfield Public Market include a design for a glass, peaked building that connects to an outdoor area with a retractable roof to allow for year-round use.

The rest of Irgens’ 16-acre site could see retail and medical offices, as well as meeting spaces.

There’s hope from the location of a once iconic brand, something new will rise from the rubble.

What's next:

Visit Brookfield, which would own and operate the market, said more plans for the space will be released next Tuesday. That includes the total cost and plans to fund the project.