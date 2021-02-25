Brookfield PD seeks suspect, info in catalytic converter thefts

article

The Brookfield Police Department has asked for the public's help gathering information about a catalytic converter theft that happened at United Mailing Services (UMS) on Feb. 21.

According to police, a tan or light-colored Buick Rendezvous SUV -- model year 2002-2007 -- was seen on surveillance entering the UMS parking lot near 124th and Wirth around 4:40 a.m.

The SUV backed into a parking space, turned off its lights and sat for roughly 20 minutes. The driver then got out and cut off three catalytic converters from three UWS work vans. The suspect was out of his vehicle for approximately two minutes.

No suspect description or license plate is available.

The Brookfield Police Department is also currently investigating two more thefts of Catalytic Convertors that happened within a quarter mile of UMS, involving the same suspect vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the police department at 262-787-3702 or e-mail: eaves@ci.brookfield.wi.us.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-888-441-5505, online at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app.

