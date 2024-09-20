Brookfield OWI arrest, 4th offense; man faces many other charges

article

A Germantown man was arrested in Brookfield for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4:35 p.m., 37-year-old Bryan Kainz was initially stopped in the area of Calhoun and Bluemound in Brookfield for a domestic disturbance.

Kainz was arrested and taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw and was taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kainz was also charged with:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Prohibited Alcohol Concentration 4th Offense

Failure to Install IID (Ignition Interlock Device)

False Imprisonment

Domestic Battery

Disorderly Conduct

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by Brookfield Police Department.