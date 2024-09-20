Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield OWI arrest, 4th offense; man faces many other charges

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 20, 2024 6:14am CDT
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Germantown man was arrested in Brookfield for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4:35 p.m., 37-year-old Bryan Kainz was initially stopped in the area of Calhoun and Bluemound in Brookfield for a domestic disturbance.

Kainz was arrested and taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw and was taken to the Waukesha County Jail.

Kainz was also charged with:

  • 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Prohibited Alcohol Concentration 4th Offense
  • Failure to Install IID (Ignition Interlock Device)
  • False Imprisonment
  • Domestic Battery
  • Disorderly Conduct

The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by Brookfield Police Department.