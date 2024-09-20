Brookfield OWI arrest, 4th offense; man faces many other charges
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Germantown man was arrested in Brookfield for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 4:35 p.m., 37-year-old Bryan Kainz was initially stopped in the area of Calhoun and Bluemound in Brookfield for a domestic disturbance.
Kainz was arrested and taken to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw and was taken to the Waukesha County Jail.
Kainz was also charged with:
- 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Prohibited Alcohol Concentration 4th Offense
- Failure to Install IID (Ignition Interlock Device)
- False Imprisonment
- Domestic Battery
- Disorderly Conduct
The Wisconsin State Patrol was assisted by Brookfield Police Department.