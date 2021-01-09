Brookfield nursing home celebrates 1st coronavirus vaccinations

The Congregational Home in Brookfield discoed on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Residents and staff of the nursing home danced the COVID-19 fear away -- receiving their first doses of the vaccine.

"I feel good, I feel refreshed," resident Jean Hartwig said.

"It’s a party. It’s fun and exciting, you know, people are getting their shots and they’re cheering and clapping. We’ve been waiting for so long," Catherine Solakian with Congregational Home said.

COVID-19 vaccine

Saturday's vaccine clinic was one of three to be held at the nursing home -- a partnership with Walgreens. With more than 300 people eligible, the vaccine was a shot in the arm in more ways than one.

"I feel reassured. I feel happy that I have a good outlook in life," said resident Peter Sprtel. The process "reminded me of the army —1,2,3 and zip you’re done!"

Employees said most of the residents are saying "yes" to receiving the vaccine.

Congregational Home in Brookfield

While the smiles are hidden beneath a mask, those same workers are seeing a light brighter than the disco lights.

"It really touches your heart because this is just one step closer to, hopefully, things getting back to normal, to reuniting our residents with their families," Solakian said.

Employees at Congregational Home hope to get 75% of staff and residents vaccinated. Those who got the vaccine Saturday will get their second dose on Feb. 6.

