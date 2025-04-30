Brookfield motorcycle, dump truck crash; 1 injured

article

One person was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Brookfield. It happened around 5:39 p.m. near 128th and Capitol. Police responded to the report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle vs. a dump truck.



One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in Brookfield on Wednesday, April 30.

What we know:

The Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 5:39 p.m. near 128th and Capitol. Police responded to the report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle vs. a dump truck.

The initial investigation revealed the motorcyclist was westbound on Capitol Drive and struck the dump truck which was turning northbound onto 128th from eastbound Capitol. The speed of the motorcycle appeared to be a contributing factor.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital. The operator of the dump truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting Brookfield police with the crash investigation.