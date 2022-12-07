Brookfield grocery store liquor theft; 2 men sought by police

article

Brookfield police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing liquor from the Pick 'n Save on W. Greenfield Avenue.

Officials say the two men stole seven bottles of liquor from the grocery store on Wednesday, Nov. 30. They then fled in a stolen blue Dodge Ram, with Wisconsin license plate: TR1932, police say.

If you have any information that could help identify or locate these men, contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or via e-mail: eaves@ci.brookfield.WI.us.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

