Brookfield hit-and-run, driver charged 'had to get to work:' complaint

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened in Brookfield on June 2.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-94 westbound at Bluemound and involved three vehicles.

The two main vehicles involved in the crash were a Mini Cooper and red sedan. Prosecutors say Bradley Haynes was driving the Mini Cooper, and investigators found the title with his name on it inside the vehicle after the crash.

At some point, Haynes tried merging into the red sedan's lane, causing the red sedan to hit the median wall, a criminal complaint says.

Debris from the crash hit the windshield of a vehicle that was traveling behind the Mini Cooper, shattering the windshield.

The driver of that third vehicle said after the crash, Haynes left in a white SUV, saying he "needed to get to work."

The complaint says Haynes turned himself in later that day, admitting to having been involved in the crash and admitting to leaving the scene. However, he denied causing the crash.

Prosecutors say he was on probation at the time.

He made his initial appearance in court on June 5 and received a $2,500 signature bond.