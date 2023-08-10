Brookfield house fire; occupant injured, pet killed

article

Firefighters on Thursday morning, Aug. 10 responded to the scene of a house fire in Brookfield. Crews were called out to the area of Golf Parkway and Calhoun Road around 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story, single-family residence with heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached garage.

Occupants inside the residence were alerted to the fire and were fully evacuated just prior to the fire department’s arrival.

One occupant sustained burn injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. A pet was lost in the fire.

The occupants of the home are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There was extensive damage to the garage and its contents, and significant smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire is currently under investigation.