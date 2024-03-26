Brookfield house fire, extensive damage caused, no injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield firefighters extinguished a fire at a home on Glen Echo Drive near Midland Drive late Monday night, March 25.
Crews were dispatched to the scene around 11:30 after receiving a 911 call.
Upon arrival, crews found a one-story, single-family residence with heavy smoke and fire.
The residence was empty of occupants. No injuries were reported.
There was extensive damage to the house and its contents. The fire is currently under investigation.