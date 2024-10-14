Brookfield 2-alarm house fire; severely damaged, firefighter injured

article

The Brief A home in the Town of Brookfield was damaged by fire on Oct. 11. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames on the outside wall of the home. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.



A two-alarm fire damaged a home in the Town of Brookfield on Friday, Oct. 11. It happened on Watertown Road near Barker Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the outside wall of the home. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

Crews battled the fire for approximately one hour before bringing the fire under control.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.