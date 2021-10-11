Brookfield hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 66-year-old Brookfield man dead near Calhoun and Capitol around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

An initial investigation found a pedestrian was struck by at least two vehicles travelling westbound on Capitol Drive. The pedestrian was fatally injured.

The operator of the first striking vehicle was a 57-year-old man from Brookfield. He was uninjured. Brookfield officers arrested him for a hit-and-run involving death. Criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

The operator of the second striking vehicle was identified as an 18-year-old woman from Brookfield. She was uninjured.

No additional information will be released at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Captain Chris Garcia at the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3627.