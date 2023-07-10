Brookfield gym theft; man suspected stole cellphone, credit cards

article

Brookfield police are asking the public for its help to identify a man suspected of stealing from a gym locker at an Xperience Fitness location on W. Capitol Drive.

Officials say around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, an Xperience Fitness member had his secured gym locker forcibly entered. The member's cellphone and wallet, which contained multiple credit/debit cards, were taken.

About a half-hour later, the theft victim reported multiple fraudulent transactions appearing on his credit/debit cards from Target in Wauwatosa and from a BP Gas Station on N. 124th Street in Brookfield.

Police provided a picture of the person they believe is responsible for the theft and fraudulent credit card activity. The man's worn coveralls appear to have the name "Tony" embroidered on one of the breast pockets.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is urged to contact Officer Kevin Leidel of the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702, reference incident report # B23014500. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.