Brookfield golf course death investigation, family seeks transparency

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is help available. Call 988 – the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the county crisis line near you – all the phone numbers are available on the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin website.

Tory Medley, a 39-year-old Black man, was found hanging from a tree at Brookfield Hills Golf Course on Nov. 13. Police declared his death a suicide. His family wants answers – and proof.

Transparency and closure

What they're saying:

For the family, it's not just about transparency – it's about closure.

"Tory was my little brother, and from the day he came home I looked out for him," said Shena Medley. "This is going to be the hardest trip I will ever have to make, to go home to lay him to rest."

Tory Medley (Photo courtesy Shena Medley)

"We all know the negative relationship that Black men have with lynching in our country, and this is a big deal," said William Sulton, the family's attorney.

The Milwaukee and Waukesha NAACP chapters have joined the family's call for action.

"These types of circumstances, it's extraordinarily unusual. And again, with that being the case, we want to make sure the communication is there, the respect is there," said Montre Moore with the Waukesha chapter.

Police investigation

What they're saying:

On the same day Medley was found, the Brookfield Police Department said in a statement to FOX6 News:

"The preliminary investigation is indicating that the individual died by suicide. We have no information at this point to indicate a crime was involved."

Police scene outside Brookfield Hills Golf Course

Sulton believes the police department rushed to judgment.

"The chief of police arrived at a conclusion on a death where they haven't actually completed their investigation and won't talk to the family about it," he said.

"I don't know why they wanted to label it a suicide right away. Maybe it looked like it? Yeah, he had some mental health issues," said Medley.

The Latest:

In a statement to FOX6 News on Friday, Brookfield police said:

"Investigators have been reviewing video surveillance footage. None of the video we have reviewed thus far substantiates probable cause of a crime being committed. We will continue the investigation and provide regular updates to Torrance's family, as we have been."

Medley said the police department has now been communicating with a member of the family. Brookfield police said it is looking into surveillance.

"I just want to see the surveillance video and whatever other evidence there is," said Medley. "It just shouldn't be this way. It's hard enough knowing you lost someone, but to have to fight to know what happened."