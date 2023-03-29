Brookfield girl meets Kristen Bell through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin

Call it a dream come true! Make-A-Wish Wisconsin flew a Brookfield girl to Los Angeles, so she could meet her favorite actress.

"I’ve always had a thing for acting," said Amara Lehman.

The stage is home for the 13-year-old. It is a place to express and share a story.

"I would love to be an actress," Lehman said.

Lehman's story has highs and lows. As 12, doctors diagnosed her with lymphoma.

"I did better through it than I ever expected," Lehman said.

During her cancer treatment, Lehman worked with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Her wish was to meet her favorite actress.

"I mean, Kristen Bell of course," Lehman said.

In January, Lehman's dream came true.

"It didn’t feel like I was talking to this person I had only ever like thought of and dreamed of. It was like she’s a real person. Not just someone you see on screen or on TV," Lehman said.

"The Good Place" and "Veronica Mars" star gave Lehman acting tips.

"To not get too attached to your character and to not let your emotions be the characters emotions," Lehman said. "It just shows she has good character and is a good person and she does actually care."

Lehman left Los Angeles with an autographed t-shirt.

"I don’t really want to wear it because I always stain all my shirts. I always get them messy. I won’t wear it all that much. I’ll definitely keep it in a nice spot to remember," Lehman said.

The 13-year-old told FOX6 News she is in remission. She will remember her granted wish for a lifetime.

"It’s shown things may be hard but once you’re through it, it’s amazing," Lehman said.