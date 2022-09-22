DSW Birkenstock sandals theft, Brookfield police seek suspect

article

The Brookfield Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of stealing from DSW on Sept. 17.

Police said the suspect went into the store near Calhoun and Bluemound, took 10 pairs of Birkenstock sandals and removed the theft-detection devices. The suspect then allegedly put the sandals in a large handbag and left without paying.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website, or through the P3 app.



