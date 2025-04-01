The Brief An EON Clinics location in the town of Brookfield unexpectedly closed. A patient told FOX6 News she paid the company in advance for dental services. FOX6 tried contacting the company and the leasing agent but did not hear back.



An EON Clinics location in Waukesha County unexpectedly closed – the building left wide open, and at least one patient left wondering what to do.



Mary Schimmel made two trips to the dentist this week, and she was the only one there.

"I immediately panicked. I thought, ‘Oh my god, they are closing up,’" she said.

Mary Schimmel stands inside vacated EON Clinics location in the town of Brookfield

Schimmel's follow-up appointment to a surgery she had three weeks ago was suddenly canceled. She came to talk with someone in person and found the town of Brookfield office bare.

"I want to get my money back," she said. "At least part of it."

Schimmel said she paid $9,500 in advance for a tooth extraction and implant. She said EON Clinics only finished half the job.

Schimmel said she also worries about her personal information being exposed in an unlocked medical office. She wants her records back and canceled her credit cards because she does not know who may have access to her billing information. She also worries dozens of other patients may not even realize the dentist deserted them.

EON Clinics location left wide open in the town of Brookfield

"I didn't want to go on camera today, but I thought of all the people who don't even know yet who've put thousands down ought to be notified around here," she said.

Unanswered questions



The clinic's phone was the only activity inside when FOX6 News went to the empty building on Tuesday. There were 115 missed calls and 30 voicemails.

"I tried calling on Monday. Their answering machine is full," said Schimmel.

EON Clinics location left wide open in the town of Brookfield

FOX6 News tried calling EON Clinics, too; a recorded voicemail message said: "I am currently away for the weekend. Please leave me a message after the tone."

There was no answer when FOX6 News tried calling an EON Clinics location in Illinois. Someone did answer the phone at a location in Indiana, but they would not provide any information about what was happening in Wisconsin.

FOX6 News also reached out to the Waukesha County building's leasing agent for comment but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.