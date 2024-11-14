Brookfield dance studio Brio Studios abruptly closes; parents, staff want answers

The Brief A Brookfield dance studio, Brio Studios, abruptly closed and now parents and employees want some answers. Parents got an email explaining Brio Studios would be stopping classes immediately and it ends with the owner asking parents not to contact her. Former employees reached out to FOX6 News, concerned about paychecks and parents worried about money they'd paid to the studios.



A Brookfield dance studio abruptly closed and now parents and employees want some answers.

Parents got an email explaining Brio Studios would be stopping classes immediately. The note ends with the owner asking parents not to contact her.

For more than two years, Brittany Arata has watched her 4-year-old daughter winter flourish when she dances.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It just gives her so much confidence and she loves it," she said. "She loves it. She was very very excited to perform on stage."

Brio Studios

Most recently, family had been looking forward to her big recital. That's until they got the email.

"It said that in light of a recent cancer diagnosis and prognosis that they would be closing their doors," Arata said.

The email sent to parents of Brio Studios explained the owner's husband was recently diagnosed with cancer and "regularly scheduled classes will be canceled," adding they'll resume after Thanksgiving "...under new ownership."

But it never explained who. The email also ends with the owner saying she will not answer calls, emails or texts.

"I was shocked and like, heartbroken, because we'd worked so hard for months to perfect these routines," Arata said.

When we stopped by Brio Studios on Thursday, the lights were off and the doors locked. We called several phone numbers listed for the dance studio and the owner, but no one ever answered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Former employees reached out to FOX6 News, concerned about paychecks and parents worried about money they'd paid to the studios.

Brio Studios

Arata said she is out $4,000. She is focused on her daughter dancing, wondering what will happen next.

"I hope they come forward and give us answers and something," Arata said.

The email says the kids' dance recitals will continue, but Arata said the dancers haven't run through the show and they haven't gotten the costumes they've paid for.