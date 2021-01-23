Crash shuts down I-94 WB near Barker in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A crash shut down I-94 westbound near Barker Road in Brookfield on Saturday night. Jan. 23.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
RELATED: Monitor conditions across SE Wisconsin with the FOX6 Traffic map
It estimated to be cleared in one hour.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.