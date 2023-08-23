Brookfield commercial building fire; firefighter suffers minor injury

article

Firefighters on Tuesday night, Aug. 22 responded to the scene of a commercial building fire near 124th and Townsend in Brookfield.

Around 7:40 p.m. the Waukesha County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting smoke in the building.

Occupants inside the building were alerted to the fire and exited prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The first arriving units found a medium-sized, one-story, commercial building with smoke seen in the building and from the roof.

The fire was brought under control at 8:16 p.m. with one minor firefighter injury reported.

There was extensive damage to the garage and its contents, and significant smoke damage throughout the structure. The fire is currently under investigation.

The City of Brookfield Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Town of Brookfield, Pewaukee, Elm Grove, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls and City of Waukesha, West Allis, and Tess Corners fire departments, along with Elm Grove EMS.