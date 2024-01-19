Brookfield bus shooting threat, Milwaukee woman accused

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of threatening to shoot people on a bus in Brookfield on Thursday, Jan. 18.

Breneida Gottschalk – who is already charged with threats to "shoot up" a McDonald's over burnt fries – is now charged with making terrorist threats and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police were called to the area of Brookfield Square for a report that a woman – since identified as Gottschalk – was refusing to get off a bus and "threatened to shoot everyone on the bus," a criminal complaint states. However, the 59-year-old had no weapons on her that anyone saw.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Gottschalk told police, per the complaint, that someone she knew on the bus had "taken all her cards." Police said she appeared to be in a "frantic state" and was yelling over officers as they tried to talk to her.

Police spoke to one person who said there had been "numerous" problems with Waukesha Metro Transit and Gottschalk, the complaint states. That person said Gottschalk said she was "going to shoot somebody's (expletive) up" – the threat directed not to a specific person, but to everyone on the bus. When that person ordered Gottschalk to get off the bus, prosecutors said Gottschalk caused more of a scene and later said she "owned the bus and that she owned MCTS."

Related article

An officer said he was familiar with Gottschalk from past incidents on the bus, per the complaint, and that the behavior was "not uncommon."

Gottschalk was out on bond at the time for her case regarding the McDonald's threat. In that case, she is charged with disorderly conduct – out of custody on a $500 signature bond, with a condition that she not commit any new crimes. She pleaded not guilty in that case.

In this new case involving the bus, Gottschalk made her initial court appearance Friday, Jan. 19. Her cash bond was set at $500.

.