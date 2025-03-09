Brookfield brush fire; evacuations in progress

article

Several crews are on the scene of a brush fire in Brookfield on Sunday, March 9.

What we know:

The Brookfield Fire Department said the fire broke out on W. Capitol Drive near Brookfield Road. Nearby homes have been evacuated.

There is currently no word on any injuries or if it is impacting the City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Brookfield and other businesses.

The fire is not out yet, but it is under control.

The fire department said at least 12 other crews are assisting with the fire.