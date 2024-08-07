Bronzeville Week in Milwaukee underway, celebrating African American culture

Bronzeville Week is underway on the city's north side for its 13th year.

The week brings people together to celebrate African American culture, with dozens of events showcasing music, food, history and art.

And art has the power to bring people together, both kids and adults, said small business owner and artist Khali Jackson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Try to reach everybody in the community," Jackson said. "Seeing that they can grow up and do many different things, they see how communities can come together and celebrate each other."

Jackson is one of many artists participating in this year's Bronzeville Week, showing kids how to connect, no matter what you create on your canvas.

Although the first Bronzeville Week event was 13 years ago, District 6 Alderwoman Milele Coggs said its purpose has never changed.

"It’s really an opportunity to showcase the culture, arts and commerce, right here in Bronzeville," Coggs said. "I think Bronzeville Week is an opportunity to display the resilience of the African American community, and to highlight and put a spotlight on the great many things that could happen [...] in the Bronzeville district, but that also are already happening."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

With plenty of events happening the next few days, leaders are remembering the past while setting up the canvas for the future.

"We also make sure during this week with all the fun activities going on," Coggs said. "The painting with the kids, that we still have historical conversations so we never forget that history of Bronzeville."

Bronzeville Week runs through Saturday, Aug. 10.