Bronzeville Center for the Arts exhibition highlights quilted stories

The Brief A new exhibit at the Bronzeville Center for the Arts is focusing on heritage and history through quilting. Three artists have their work on display at Gallery 507. You can visit the exhibit now through April 27.



The Bronzeville Center for the Arts is opening its doors tonight (Feb. 27) to a unique exhibition aimed at connecting people with their heritage and history through the art of quilting.

In the heart of Bronzeville, they're putting a spotlight on every single quilted piece of art on display.

Heritage and tradition through quilting

What they're saying:

"It's not a secret. But it's behind-the-scenes detail," said Mutope Johnson, Director of Creative Engagement at Gallery 507.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mutope is putting the finishing touches on the inaugural exhibition at Gallery 507.

"The visitors get a chance to kind of see things from African American tradition, but also in a very contemporary way," Mutope added.

Through quilting, the exhibit seeks to have people focus and reflect on the art of stitching their stories.

"This exhibition is special because it brings together three self-taught artists here in Milwaukee," said Phoenix Brown, Curator at Bronzeville Center for the Arts.

Jamin Mahan, Karla Stewart-Martin, and Rosy Petri are the artists that bring it all to life through colors, patterns, and unique artistic flare.

"It's very exciting to bring their practices together and just celebrate their creations," Phoenix added. "My hope is to inspire all so when people walk in they'll see these super-detailed color blocks quickly, but then delve into the narrative behind them."

They hope to inspire people, while adding the final touches to give the crowd an experience they won't forget.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I love seeing through artists' visions. It's like assisting people with ideas that they want to bring to light," said Phoenix.

"You see how that made that pop," added Mutope. "We have the opportunity to bring little details that sometimes go unnoticed."

The exhibition will run until April 27.