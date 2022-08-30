Bristol's Thompson Strawberry Farm; more than just berries

Checking out Thompson Strawberry Farm
BRISTOL, Wis. - Looking for a spot to pick fresh berries, flowers and pumpkins? Thompson Strawberry Farm is loaded and ready for you to come and pick their crop. Brian Kramp is in Bristol with a family has been growing produce in Kenosha County for more than 100 years.
Raspberries, anyone?
Thompson Strawberry Farm is known for their fresh strawberries, but this time of the year, the berries that are ripe and ready to pick are raspberries. Brian is in Bristol with the family’s fourth generation owner checking out this year’s crop.
