article

The Brief The Exotic Pet Surrender Event gave more than a dozen pets a second chance. The surrendered animals included tortoises, turtles, snakes and birds. Organizers said all animals will be assessed and placed with qualified adopters.



The Exotic Pet Surrender Event in Bristol gave more than a dozen pets a second chance on Saturday, July 12.

Local perspective:

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, Pringle Nature Center and Wisconsin Sea Grant hosted the event in partnership with one another. It offered exotic pet owners a safe alternative to releasing animals they can no longer care for into the wild.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The surrendered animals included two parakeets and eight snakes, two of which were ball pythons. Two sulcata tortoises – 27-year-old Peanut and 24-year-old Shelly – were also surrendered, as were two non-native turtles.

Organizers said the reasons for the animals' surrender included financial and health challenges for the owners, as well as conflicts with other animals.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Exotic pets at Bristol Surrender Event (Courtesy: J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)

"This is exactly why these events matter," Macy Yohr, an invasive species specialist with J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, said in a statement. "When people are faced with hard choices – like health issues or financial challenges – we give them a safe, humane alternative to letting pets go in the wild. Every surrendered animal today represents a success story for both the animal and our local environment."

The event also included educational opportunities, a photo booth with rescued animal ambassadors and resources on how to protect native ecosystems.

What you can do:

Organizers said all surrendered animals will be assessed and placed with qualified adopters. To donate and learn more about upcoming events, visit J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue's website.