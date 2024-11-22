Brookfield dance studio abruptly closes, show goes on in Oak Creek

article

The Brief Members of a Brookfield dance studio said the show must go on, even after it abruptly closed. Former Brio Studios dancers held the first of their last winter recitals on Friday. Parents got an email explaining Brio Studios would be stopping classes immediately.



Members of a Brookfield dance studio said the show must go on, even after it abruptly closed last week.

Former Brio Studios dancers held the first of their last winter recitals on Friday at the Oak Creek Performing Arts & Education Center. A number of parents and former teachers came together to show their support for the dancers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I think being able to walk around and see this happening is just truly a testament of how amazing the families of Brio are, and no matter where we all go after this, We'll stay close," said parent Ally Bartsch. "We're a super strong community. The community of dance studios have so much to really offer their support as well – we all really appreciate that."

There will be a total of eight performances of "The Nutcracker" over the weekend.

Related article

Earlier this month, parents got an email explaining Brio Studios would be stopping classes immediately. The note ended with the owner asking parents not to contact her.

When FOX6 News stopped by Brio Studios last week, the lights were off and the doors locked. Several phone calls to numbers listed for the dance studio and the owner went unanswered.

Former employees reached out to FOX6 News, concerned about paychecks and parents worried about money they'd paid to the studios.