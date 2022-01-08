Expand / Collapse search

Briggs & Stratton closing Germantown Distribution Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Briggs & Stratton will be ending operations at its Germantown Distribution Center by April 1, a spokesperson told FOX6 News on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The decision to cease operations at the distribution center is related to the company's decision to discontinue the mass retail sale of a handful of products in North America.

The spokesperson said, as Briggs & Stratton focuses its resources on "profitable growth," it will stop selling portable generators, pressure washers and snow throwers in North American mass retail settings. The Germantown Distribution Center distributes those products.

The number of hourly positions impacted by the decision to cease operations is less than the 50 hourly positions that are currently open at other local facilities, the spokesperson said. The Germantown employees will go through the "contractual bumping process or have the opportunity to fill" those open positions. 

Briggs & Stratton will remain committed to retail operations of those products through the spring season, the spokesperson said.

Despite its name, the Germantown operation is located off of Holy Hill Road near Interstate 41 in Richfield. Ground broke on the facility in October 2018.

Headquartered in Wauwatosa, the small engine and outdoor power equipment company is more than 100 years old. 

