Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries

Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m.

"It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene because some Ammonia tanks were close to the fire—they wanted to make sure they weren’t leaking.

There were no injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.