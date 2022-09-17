Briggs & Al's Run and Walk back in downtown Milwaukee

Getting ready for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk
Getting ready for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk
MILWAUKEE - It is an event supporting a great cause – and it's returning to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. FOX6's Brhett Vickery tells you much more about the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin.
No longer virtual, the Briggs and Al's Run and Walk is back!
No longer virtual, the Briggs and Al's Run and Walk is back!
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Briggs & Al's Run and Walk is all about families
Briggs & Al's Run and Walk is all about families
Back and bigger than ever -- the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin
Back and bigger than ever -- the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin