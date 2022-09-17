Expand / Collapse search

Briggs & Al's Run and Walk back in downtown Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:37AM
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Getting ready for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk

Getting ready for the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk

MILWAUKEE - It is an event supporting a great cause – and it's returning to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. FOX6's Brhett Vickery tells you much more about the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin.

No longer virtual, the Briggs and Al's Run and Walk is back!

No longer virtual, the Briggs and Al's Run and Walk is back!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Briggs & Al's Run and Walk is all about families

Briggs & Al's Run and Walk is all about families

Back and bigger than ever -- the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin

Back and bigger than ever -- the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin