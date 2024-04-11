Bridge Project helping Milwaukee mothers, babies; no strings attached

Changing the lives of mothers and babies, a new program is giving away thousands in cash, with no strings attached.

The Bridge Project is accepting applications now, and 100 women will be chosen.

Organizers say it is meant to be a gift. The program wants to keep Milwaukee families out of poverty and improve outcomes during the baby's crucial first year of life.

At Sankofa Village Healing and Wellness Training Center, Vanessa Johnson acts as a guide, helping expecting mothers relax – not only with yoga, but as a nurse and a doula.

Vanessa Johnson at Sankofa Village Healing and Wellness Training Center

Recently, she's helping take away the stress by spreading the word about the new program intended to help in other ways.

"This definitely can be a game changer," Johnson said.

She’s partnered with the Bridge Project, which will give money to 100 expecting mothers.

"There’s no questions asked, it’s no strings attached," said Gina Stilp with Zilber Family Foundation. "The intention is that mom has economic security, while she’s about to deliver and have this big life-changing event."

The foundation is funding it. The women, chosen through a lottery, will be given more than $15,000 over the course of two years.

The Bridge Project started in New York City and has helped more than a thousand women. This is the first time the program will happen outside of the state of New York.

"Without a doubt it sounds too good to be true," said Venice Williams, a community leader with Alice's Garden Urban Farm. "Of course it sounds too good to be true, but it is true."

Williams is helping people with applications.

Women must be 18 years old, 23 weeks along in pregnancy or less, and have an income less than $39,000. Applications can be done in person or online.

First payments will be held June 1.

Applications are available on the Bridge Project website.

Application assistance sessions for the Bridge Project, are being held to help with the application process:

Sherman Phoenix – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Friday, April 12 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 18 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Visit the Zilber Family Foundation website for more.