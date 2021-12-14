Brian Kramp visits 4 West Allis businesses all owned by same group

What’s new in holiday specialty cheeses
If you’re beginning to stock up on appetizers for the holidays Brian Kramp has a one-stop shop for Artisan Cheese & Meat, Delicious Dining, & Craft Goods. He’s at West Allis Cheese & Sausage checking out what holiday specialty cheeses are in stock.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Brian Kramp was on the move on Tuesday, Dec. 14 – visiting four local businesses all owned by the same group – all on the same block in West Allis.
Holiday campaign and cheese board competition
When creating thus year’s holiday cheese board, your guests will love an extra special cheese or two on your board. Or as the team from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin say – The more the merrier! Brian Kramp is checking out their cheeseboard and learning more about a fun competition they have going on this week.
Holiday gift ideas
When it comes to cheese or charcuterie boards finding the right cheese to accent to right sausage can be difficult, and time-consuming. West Allis Cheese & Sausage can help. Brian Kramp is there with some great holiday gift boxes that will make your boards and gifts a success.
Making a holiday cheese fondue
There’s something special about warm, melted Wisconsin cheese especially when it’s use in a cheese fondue. Brian Kramp is in West Allis learning more about this cooking method that’s always fun to try during the holidays.
