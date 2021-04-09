Calling all chili lovers: WMSE Rockabilly Chili is back with a different look

The 19th Annual WMSE Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going on now and this year the participating restaurants are pulling out their best batches for you to enjoy. Brian has details on the "Super Friends" that are helping to make it a success.

About Rockability Chili (website)

The week of April 5-11, 2021 Rockabilly Chili is going to rock your favorite neighborhood restaurants, cafes, caterers, storefronts, and food trucks. It’s a fun, safe way to enjoy the chili you’ve come to know and love while also supporting WMSE’s partners. There is a map! When you pick up their contender for this year’s Rockabilly Chili competition, you get some amazing eats, support a local establishment and a portion of the proceeds from each chili sold goes to support your favorite radio station, WMSE. It’s a win, win, win!