The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers planned World Series watch parties at American Family Field. Tickets sold out in under 30 minutes, and almost immediately ended up on resale sites. A ticket broker said he hasn't seen this kind of demand since the Packers were last in the Super Bowl.



The Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field watch parties were meant to be an affordable way for fans to watch the World Series inside the stadium, but seats sold out fast – and almost immediately popped up on resale sites well above retail value.

Brewers watch parties

The backstory:

The Brewers announced American Family Field watch parties for World Series Game3 and Game 4. Season seat members were able to buy tickets Wednesday, and they went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets were sold for $15, and fans were able to buy up to six tickets per person – plus preferred parking for $15 or general parking for $10.

Tickets sold out, on resale

Why you should care:

Tickets to the American Family Field watch parties sold out in less than 30 minutes, and they almost immediately started popping up on ticket resale websites for more than $100 per ticket – some as high as $400.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

John Lamoreaux is the president of Ticket King, a Milwaukee ticket broker. He said he hasn't seen this kind of demand since the Packers were last in the Super Bowl, and admits he didn't expect game and watch party tickets to be this expensive.

"I think it’s fair to say that this is unprecedented. The last World Series that was approaching these numbers was I want to say 2016, the Chicago Cubs. That wasn't as expensive as this," he said. "That was probably the most expensive World Series ticket we had seen. This is it, this is number one, this compares to New York money, Boston, if they were in it."

Lamoreaux also said he thought prices would go down as Game 1 approached, but that hasn't happened.

Related article

When do the Brewers play?

Timeline:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. Join FOX6 for live, local, all-day coverage every World Series game day on FOX LOCAL.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.