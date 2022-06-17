Brewers unveil Nike MLB City Connect series uniform

The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled Friday, June 17 the club’s Nike MLB City Connect Series Uniform. The Brewers City Connect uniform is designed in collaboration with Nike to capture iconic area branding and celebrate the Brewers beloved home – Milwaukee.

The uniform was designed and inspired by the vibrant city, honoring the bond between the Brew Crew, the city and the devoted fanbase.

Colors: The Brewers City Connect color palette is a tribute to the People’s Flag of Milwaukee, a cherished symbol of the city. The jersey’s powder blue base reflects summer skies in Milwaukee, as well as a nod to iconic Brewers uniforms of the past. Yellow represents the joy of summer sun in the Cream City and navy trims are symbolic of the brand and our beloved Lake Michigan.

Chest Graphic and Font: The Brew Crew chest graphic highlights the team’s fan-given nickname – Brew Crew – and uses custom typeface emblematic of Milwaukee’s industrial past, yet with a modern twist that is representative of the city’s recent cultural renaissance.

Hat Logo and Jock Tag: In tribute to the city, Milwaukee’s 414 area code and MKE airport abbreviation have been artistically merged to create a striking new mark.

Right Sleeve: A stylized grill patch is found on the right sleeve–a nod to the city’s love of outdoor grilling and summer living. A City Connect uniform would not be complete without acknowledging this tradition and the Brewers tailgating experience – a right of passage for many fans.

Sleeve Piping: As a nod to both the team name and the city’s brewing tradition, the yellow and white piping on the jersey sleeves represents a beer’s foam head.

"The Brewers City Connect uniform is a gift from the Brewers to our Milwaukee home and our fans," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "Each element of the design was thoughtfully created to celebrate the unmistakable bond between our city, the fans and the team, Milwaukee’s Brew Crew."

Fans can purchase the Nike Milwaukee Brewers City Connect Jersey, as well as hats and apparel for men and women, in-store at The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field beginning today at 9 a.m. and continuing through the on-field debut on June 24. The Brewers Team Store is the only location in Wisconsin carrying merchandise until June 24.

The Brewers City Connect Collection will also be available at Nike.com App, MLB Flagship Store (NYC), mlbshop.com and select retail locations.

The Brewers will wear the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Friday, June 24 and through the entire series against the Toronto Blue Jays (June 24-26). Further, the team will wear on City Connect uniforms every Friday home game and on Community Nights.