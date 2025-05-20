Brewers team up to build new, affordable Habitat for Humanity Home

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up to build a new and affordable Habitat for Humanity Home. The home is one of 34 new houses Milwaukee Habitat will build this year. Brewers pitchers Chad Patrick and Tyler Alexander traded their ball caps for hard hats as they worked on pre-building walls for a new home.



Brewers Community Foundation on Tuesday, May 20, joined fellow community supporters, including Mayor Johnson, County Executive Crowley and Alderman Stamper, to kick-off construction of a new Habitat for Humanity home in Milwaukee.

What we know:

According to a news release, the home is one of 34 new houses Milwaukee Habitat will build this year, each sold to first-time home buyers at an affordable rate.

"Every single person in our community deserves a decent place to call home – and I'm thrilled, really, really thrilled to work with Habitat for Humanity on creating those dreams for residents here in Milwaukee," said Mayor Johnson.

Brewers pitchers Chad Patrick and Tyler Alexander will trade their ball caps for hard hats as they work on pre-building walls for a new home. Also joining the event is Prime Financial Credit Union, which supports some Milwaukee Habitat home buyers with lending services.

"I truly believe that when we focus on housing, it leads to opportunities to have a greater foundation for families in need, to focus on all the other quality of life issues that they may be facing," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "When we have long-term owner occupants residing in new or in renovated homes, we're building sustainable neighborhoods."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Through partnerships like these, Milwaukee Habitat empowers local families to invest in the stability and equity of homeownership.