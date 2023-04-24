Brewers, Shinedown and an art festival all in Milwaukee

article

No matter what your passion is, Milwaukee has something for everyone this week, from sports to rock to art. Plan your weekend with some of the events we have listed below.

The Brewers are back in Milwaukee. The team will be back in town to play three games against the Detroit Tigers starting Monday, April 24. Ticket packages are available to make your visit to American Family Field a little more cost-friendly. Behind the Detroit Tigers are the Los Angeles Angels, who will visit the ballpark over the weekend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mitchell Park Domes

Are you tired of sports? Give art a try. Art in the Green is back at the Mitchell Park Domes from Saturday, April 29, to Sunday, April 30. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can enjoy an indoor art festival at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory. There will be artwork from more than 30 local and regional artists. In addition, to live music, there will also be local food and drink vendors on-site. Tickets for the Art in the Green festival are available at the door or at www.MilwaukeeDomes.org/AIG.

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Zach Myers, Eric Bass, Erik Luftglass, Barry Kerch and Brent Smith of Shinedown attend SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at The Orange Peel on August 25, 2022, in Asheville, North Carol Expand

Shinedown is bringing The Revolutions Live Tour to the Fiserv Forum with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New on Saturday, April 29. According to a news release, the band has "cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in modern rock, embodying the kind of creative dynamism, constant evolution, singular vision and an uncompromising honesty that transcends boundaries." For all show and ticketing details, please visit www.shinedown.com.