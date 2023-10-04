Brewers fans tailgate, share playoff game superstitions

The American Family Field parking lots filled up Wednesday as Milwaukee Brewers fans tailgated ahead of the second Wild Card game.

Fans told FOX6 News they are bringing whatever luck they can into the ballpark – some wearing different jerseys or lucky bracelets. A fan from Appleton said the team has won both games he previously brought his robotic bartender to.

"It’s payback day, you know what they say about payback," said Steve Ryan.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fans like Ryan said they had superstitions heading into the win-or-go-home game.

"Yesterday, we made a critical mistake – got here too early," he said. "I think the crowd fed off of us, so a little low energy, so today we are coming fully prepared, we slept well."

Brewers fans tailgate before Game 2 of the 2023 NL Wild Card series against the Diamondbacks

"We have a bus trip here for seven years, and we are 7-0, so I'm the good look charm," said Deborah Aken.

Other fans said they are wearing the same outfits and tailgating at the same spots.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"It's just about being here for the team and supporting," said Brian Glaser. "Why not us?"

Some fans brought out some special Brewers memorabilia for good luck, including a line of bobbleheads.

"I think we started collecting towels in 2018," said Brian. "We are looking forward to getting more tonight."