NLDS playoffs; Brewers, Cubs set for first-ever clash

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet in the playoffs for the first time, beginning with NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4. Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who led the Brewers for nine years, adds an emotional layer to the rivalry. Milwaukee set a franchise record with 97 wins and finished with the best record in baseball this season.



The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the 2025 National League Division Series (NLDS), soon to be facing a familiar rival.

What we know:

The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, clinching a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series on Thursday, Oct. 2. The Cubs will be driving up I-94 for a best-of-five series, the first time the rivals face off in the playoffs.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, Oct. 4. The game will be played at 1:08 p.m. at American Family Field.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell managed the Brewers for nine years before he was hired by the Cubs in November 2023, a decision that Milwaukee continues to feel passionate about.

Brewers fans are invited to join watch parties to cheer on the team; there will be an NLDS watch party at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus (3725 W. Juneau Avenue) in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab a seat and enjoy the pregame festivities and game.

Big picture view:

This year, the Brewers broke their regular-season franchise record with 97 wins. It came just a day after the Brewers clinched the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season.

