Expand / Collapse search

NLDS playoffs; Brewers, Cubs set for first-ever clash

By
Updated  October 2, 2025 9:37pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 30: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on July 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet in the playoffs for the first time, beginning with NLDS Game 1 on Oct. 4.
    • Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who led the Brewers for nine years, adds an emotional layer to the rivalry.
    • Milwaukee set a franchise record with 97 wins and finished with the best record in baseball this season.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the 2025 National League Division Series (NLDS), soon to be facing a familiar rival.

What we know:

The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, clinching a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of their NL Wild Card Series on Thursday, Oct. 2. The Cubs will be driving up I-94 for a best-of-five series, the first time the rivals face off in the playoffs.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, Oct. 4. The game will be played at 1:08 p.m. at American Family Field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Cubs manager Craig Counsell managed the Brewers for nine years before he was hired by the Cubs in November 2023, a decision that Milwaukee continues to feel passionate about.

Brewers fans are invited to join watch parties to cheer on the team; there will be an NLDS watch party at Davidson Park on the Harley-Davidson campus (3725 W. Juneau Avenue) in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Related

Milwaukee Brewers NLDS watch parties; dates, locations revealed
article

Milwaukee Brewers NLDS watch parties; dates, locations revealed

The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the 2025 National League Division Series (NLDS) and fans are invited to join watch parties to cheer on the team.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to grab a seat and enjoy the pregame festivities and game. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Big picture view:

This year, the Brewers broke their regular-season franchise record with 97 wins. It came just a day after the Brewers clinched the best record in baseball for the 2025 MLB season.

Related

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit
article

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit

FOX6 wants you to show your Brew Crew spirit as the Milwaukee Brewers power their way through the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason in 2025.

The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News with additional reporting from the Associated Press.

Milwaukee BrewersSportsNews