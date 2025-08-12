Brewers fans one step closer to free burgers with 11th straight win

The Brief There was no flooding on Tuesday at American Family Field parking lots after weekend closures. Brewers fans celebrated the team’s winning streak despite recent severe weather. Saturday’s heavy rain caused flooding near the stadium, but conditions have improved.



The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 12, getting fans one step closer to free hamburgers.

What we know:

The only free burgers on Tuesday came from kind tailgaters in the parking lots around American Family Field – and, unlike over the weekend, there were no signs of flooding that had closed some lots.

For fans, the game offered a welcome break after several difficult days across southeastern Wisconsin. Some worried about the morning rain and whether it might cause more parking problems, but the weather did not dampen the fun.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"It’s fun to win. They’re so good," said Jonny Hunter, a Brewers fan from Madison celebrating with his softball teammates. "All the way, definitely. This team is special."

Saturday’s heavy rain and flash flooding impacted areas near the stadium, including closing sections of the Hank Aaron Trail as the Menomonee River rose.

But by Tuesday, the lots were dry, and fans focused on the team’s winning streak.

Related article

"The Brewers run that they’re on now is a positive outlook of a natural disaster that hit many cities," said fan Declan Campbell.

The backstory:

The famous George Webb prediction dates back more than 80 years and has only been realized twice in the restaurant’s history – in 1987 and 2018.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The George Webb "12 in a Row" promotion unofficially began in the 1940s. It was then formalized in 1965 when the owner painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in newspapers. As legend has it, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, free burgers would be served.

In 1987, the Brewers surpassed that number with a 13-game winning streak. The team's 12th in a row happened on Easter Sunday. As a result, George Webb Restaurants handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers. To meet the demand, Webb ordered more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef and went through 2,868 pounds of onions in addition to 367,180 slices of pickles.

With the team’s momentum, supporters say they’re keeping their fingers crossed the streak – and the tailgate burgers – keep going.

These fans are now on burger watch. They are keeping their fingers crossed the crew will keep this streak alive.