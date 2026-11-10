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The Brief Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy won the 2026 NL Manager of the Year, becoming the first manager in MLB history to win the award in three consecutive seasons. Murphy guided the team to a franchise-record 103–59 record and the first World Series title in franchise history. Across his three years managing Milwaukee, Murphy has secured three straight NL Central titles and compiled an MLB-best 293–193 regular-season record.



It's a three-peat for the Brewers Skipper! Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy won the MLB National League Manager of the Year for an unprecedented third time in a row.

Murphy, who turns 68 on Nov. 28, was in a hospital bed recovering from hip replacement surgery when he did interviews on MLB Network before and after the announcement.

Pat Murphy led the Brewers to another franchise-record regular season with 103 wins, the best record in baseball for the 2026 season.

He bested fellow finalists Walt Weiss (Atlanta) and Don Mattingly (Philadelphia).

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He previously won Manager of the Year in 2025 and 2024, the year he first started as the Brewers' manager.

What they're saying:

"With his ‘win tonight’ approach, Pat Murphy led our club to another historic season and the first World Series championship in franchise history," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold. "His leadership has played a tremendous role in our success, and this third consecutive Manager of the Year Award is a well-deserved recognition of everything he means to our organization. We could not be more excited for Murph and his family."

Stats

By the numbers:

In three seasons as manager of the Brewers, Murphy has guided the team to a Major League-best 293-193 (.603) regular-season record along with three National League Central division titles.

Including the postseason, he has 308 wins with Milwaukee (308-203, .603), trailing only Joe Torre (326 with NYY), Ralph Houk (317 with NYY), Joe Maddon (311 with CHC) and Dave Roberts (310 with LAD) in Major League history for managerial victories over the first three seasons with a team.

As a note, Manager of the Year voting is conducted before the playoffs.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!