Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick greets fans in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Hundreds of fans wrapped around the Brookfield T-Mobile location Tuesday morning, all to get the chance to meet Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick.
Sal Frelick meet-and-greet
What they're saying:
"You know this memory, you just want to keep reliving it," said Frelick.
The appearance came after the Brewers won their first World Series. As several excited fans got their moment with the beloved Brewer, so did FOX6.
"Yeah, I mean it was like probably the best couple hours of my life," said Frelick, as FOX6 News caught up with him in a one-on-one interview for the first time since the parade.
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"It was so fun to us and that’s the stuff we love and stuff that makes this fan base so special you know how much we want to interact with them. I think that’s super unique. That’s not how it is in every city, with every team so that relationship super special," said Frelick, as he reflected on the historical moment that brought thousands of fans to the celebration.
"We wanted to do it for them. It was definitely at the forefront of every game. Every time we took the field. Anytime we fell down, and I think that’s kind of why you saw so much success in the playoffs from our team." said Frelick.
After all the games and celebrations, FOX6 News asked how he is spending his free time now.
"Take a few weeks off and kind of just chill. Let the body recover and spend some time with family and friends," said Frelick.
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
- Brewers World Series parade, rally drew 750K+ people, Milwaukee police say
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- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series parade
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series rally
- PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick and FOX6 News reporting.