The Brief Hundreds of Milwaukee Brewers fans waited outside a Brookfield T-Mobile store to meet Sal Frelick. The event followed the Brewers winning their first World Series and their celebration parade. Sal Frelick spoke exclusively with FOX6 News about the fan base and taking time off to recover.



Hundreds of fans wrapped around the Brookfield T-Mobile location Tuesday morning, all to get the chance to meet Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick.

Sal Frelick meet-and-greet

What they're saying:

"You know this memory, you just want to keep reliving it," said Frelick.

The appearance came after the Brewers won their first World Series. As several excited fans got their moment with the beloved Brewer, so did FOX6.

"Yeah, I mean it was like probably the best couple hours of my life," said Frelick, as FOX6 News caught up with him in a one-on-one interview for the first time since the parade.

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"It was so fun to us and that’s the stuff we love and stuff that makes this fan base so special you know how much we want to interact with them. I think that’s super unique. That’s not how it is in every city, with every team so that relationship super special," said Frelick, as he reflected on the historical moment that brought thousands of fans to the celebration.

"We wanted to do it for them. It was definitely at the forefront of every game. Every time we took the field. Anytime we fell down, and I think that’s kind of why you saw so much success in the playoffs from our team." said Frelick.

After all the games and celebrations, FOX6 News asked how he is spending his free time now.

"Take a few weeks off and kind of just chill. Let the body recover and spend some time with family and friends," said Frelick.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.