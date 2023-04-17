Brewers, Monkees, and loads laughs to be had in Milwaukee

article

Start mapping out your weekend of fun in southeast Wisconsin with a look at some of the events listed below.

We get started with the Milwaukee Brewers. The team is back in town – kicking off a nine-game home stretch against the Boston Red Sox starting on Friday, April 21. There are plenty of ticket packages available to make your visit to American Family Field a little more cost-friendly. Behind the Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers and Anaheim Angels visit the ballpark.

The Monkees celebrated by Micky Dolenz takes the stage at the Pabst Theater on Sunday evening, April 23. According to the Pabst Theater site, "The Monkees achieved their greatest success not as a TV show but as viable recording artists, selling in excess of 65 million units and achieving worldwide success. In the spring of 2023, Dolenz will celebrate a new box set based around the Monkees’ third #1 album, "Headquarters," with a special tour performing the material from the legendary long-player." Check out ticket opportunities online.

Lastly, be there live to see Straight Jokes No Chaser Comedy Tour - Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, DL Hughley perform at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are available at the UWM Panther Arena website.