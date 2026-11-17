The Brief Brewers fans can join an online waitlist for a chance to get a limited-edition Miller Lite "Clinch Can," which contains beer brewed the moment the team won the World Series. More than 100 people who have already reserved a can picked theirs up on Sunday. The final pickup window is set for Nov. 21–22. Any unclaimed cans after this weekend could be released to fans on the waitlist.



There's still hope for Brewers fans who missed out on snagging a limited-edition Miller Lite "Clinch Can" to commemorate the team's first World Series win. A waitlist is now open, but it's hefty.

Brewers fans pick up 'Clinch Cans'

The backstory:

More than 100 diehard fans picked up their "Clinch Cans" at the Miller Brewery Tour Center on Sunday, nearly three weeks after the Brewers won the World Series on Oct. 28.

The cans contain the exact batch of beer brewed at Molson Coors' Milwaukee facility the moment the Brewers clinched the championship title.

Why are only 4,400 cans available?

Dig deeper:

Miller Lite produced just 4,400 cans as a nod to the 44 years since the Brewers last reached the World Series. When online reservations opened on Nov. 2, every single can was claimed in under 30 minutes.

For reservation holders who haven't grabbed their "Clinch Cans" yet, the next pickup dates are slated for Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to join the waitlist

What you can do:

If you couldn't secure a reservation, there's still a little hope. Fans 21 and older can join an online waitlist on Miller Lite's website to get a notification if any unclaimed cans become available after this weekend, though it's not guaranteed a spot will open up.

"It's a pretty hefty waitlist because people are very excited about this," Alison Hanrahan, Molson Coors' community affairs manager, told FOX6. "From what I saw this past weekend, people are eager to get their hands on their cans, so I'm not sure the likelihood for that waitlist to be released, but there's still a possibility."

Brewers World Series coverage

Explore More:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!