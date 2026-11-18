The Brief Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced a 13-city Wisconsin speaking tour for January 2027. The tour adds a final stop at Milwaukee's Miller High Life Theater, with tickets on sale Nov. 20. Murphy said a World Series trophy tour will follow his statewide speaking tour.



Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced he will be back on his journey across Wisconsin for 2027’s "Pat Murphy Tour." Originally, it was a 12-city tour starting in Kenosha on January 14 and ending in Cable on January 30.

The Brewers announced there will be a 13th stop back in Milwaukee at the Miller High Life Theater. From stories of the historic 2026 season to candid interactions with fans, organizers say it is a night of humor and entertainment drawing fans of all ages.

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"You would think with all the mention of ‘it’s been so long’, ‘1982’, ‘first world championship in whatever the number of years is’, you would think the older crowd, my age crowd, would be the only existence, but these young people man," said Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy. "I’m talking 13, 14, 15, that age group has really come out in force. The attention, the excitement they have for being from Milwaukee and being Brewers fans, it was startling to me; it really was. It seems pretty healthy, seems pretty healthy. That’s encouraging because they’re watching, so then there’s so many things that they can learn from sports like we all can," said Murphy.

Murphy said a World Series trophy tour will happen after his tour across the state. Brookfield, Madison and Wausau shows are already sold out, and tickets for the Milwaukee event will go on sale this Friday, November 20. More information is available on the Pat Murphy Tour website.

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