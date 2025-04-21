Brewers Hot Dog Club membership program, how to apply

article

Hot dog! The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, April 21, 2025, the launch of the Brewers Hot Dog Club.

The new club provides super fans not only with hot dogs, but also a collectible cap to wear with pride.

Hot Dog Club

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, fans can purchase their membership beginning Monday, April 21, providing one complimentary hot dog at every Brewers home game starting Friday, May 2 and valid throughout the entire regular season.

Membership comes with another perk: the exclusive Brewers Hot Dog Club cap.

How it works

After becoming a member, Hot Dog Club vouchers will be automatically loaded into the member’s MLB Ballpark app for use at American Family Field concession stands throughout the ballpark.

Fans do not need to purchase game tickets to become a Hot Dog Club member; However, Hot Dog Club membership does not include game tickets.

The first chance for members to redeem a Hot Dog Club voucher will be Friday, May 2, as the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs at 7:10 p.m. Brewers Hot Dog Club collectible caps can be picked up starting May 2 outside of section 221 next to Guest Relations with the last day for cap pick up being Sunday, June 15.

Membership in the club also gives members access to unique Hot Dog Club member-only opportunities throughout the year, as well as recognition for members with the most hot dogs redeemed during the 2025 season.

Hot Dog Club vouchers are not transferable or redeemable with in-seat ordering, seating bowl vendors or applied to Topped Dogs.

How to apply

Limited memberships are available. For more information and to join the Brewers Hot Dog Club, click here. It's limited to six memberships per order.