Brewers honor Milwaukee Detective Wilkiewicz, shot in Third Ward

The Milwaukee Brewers honored Detective Andy Wilkiewicz Monday, June 19, who stepped in to prevent a robbery at Shake Shack in the Third Ward.

He was nominated by the woman he saved.

Chelsea Hopf said she just wanted to meet Detective Wilkiewicz, hug him and thank him. That happened with a little help from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Inside the ballpark that's seen its share of heroic performances, baseball took a backseat to real life.

"When you think of what a hero is, that's exactly what Andrew is," said Hopf.

Before Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, a pair bound by tragedy meet for the first time.

"I mean, it seems like every day," said Wilkiewicz. "It feels like yesterday."

On Jan. 13, 2022, Hopf was picking up a food order at Shake Shack in the Third Ward when a man tried to steal her car with her kids in the backseat. He came back inside to get his phone. That's when Wilkiewicz, who was off-duty, stepped in to help.

Wilkiewicz was shot four times and walked out of the hospital five days later.

"Most police officers do that job to go out there and help other people, you know, and when you have an opportunity to make a difference, it's something you don't even think about, and I didn't -- just went out and did my job," said Wilkiewicz.

Nearly a year-and-a-half later, the Brewers honored Wilkiewicz Monday as the "Hometown Champion," an award given to first responders who risk their lives to serve the community.

"He was off-duty. He didn't have to do what he did," said Hopf. "He could have got his food and left that day."

Instead, he stepped in to help and started a friendship in the worst of circumstances.

"I'm just glad that, in the long run, we're all OK, and we got the bad guy," said Wilkiewicz. "He's going to be going to prison for a long time."

Three men were charged in the case. Keasean Ellis-Brown pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two other felonies; he is scheduled for sentencing June 30. Timonte Karroll-Robinson was sentenced to five years in prison for his role. Dionta'e Hayes was given three years of probation.

Wilkiewicz is the second Milwaukee police officer to receive the "Hometown Champion Award," which began in 2023.

Fallen Officer Peter Jerving received it posthumously in April.