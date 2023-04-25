Brewers honor fallen MPD Officer Jerving: 'He would love it'

The Milwaukee Brewers paid tribute fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving at AmFam Field on Tuesday, April 25. He was killed in the line of duty in February.

On Tuesday night, friends and family filled the stands in his memory.

Officer Jerving's family accepted the Hometown Champion Award, and his nephew threw out the first pitch. Jerving's photo was shown on the jumbo screen as Brewers fans paid tribute.

"He would love it. He would absolutely love it," said Brian Sorgi, friend.

Jerving spent a lot of time at the ballpark cheering for one of his favorite teams.

"It means everything to come out here and honor Pete on this day," said Dre Turner, friend.

On Tuesday, fans celebrated Jerving as his family came together on the field. As his photo was shown above center field, Jerving's mom and dad accepted the Brewers Hometown Champion Award. His nephew wound up and threw out the first pitch.

"Just bringing us all together, to unite, it means a lot," said Turner. "It means everything."

Friends like Turner and Sorgi knew Officer Jerving outside the uniform and on the flag football field, friends for the last decade.

"Fun. Great guy. Loved life," said Sorgi. "Would do anything for anybody. Just an amazing, amazing person."

On Tuesday, they joined dozens of others remembering the Milwaukee police officer shot and killed while chasing a robbery suspect in February.

"It was tough," said Sorgi. "Very tough for a lot of us. Very, very emotional."

Moments like this made it a little easier, as loved ones reflected on happier times.

If he was down here, looking down, seeing us right now, he’d be toasting a beer for all of us right now, you know, in honor of his name," said Turner. "He's a hero. "That’s all I can say is he’s a hero."