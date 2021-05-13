Expand / Collapse search

Brewers home games: 100% capacity beginning June 25

Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers announced American Family Field will be allowed to be at 100% capacity starting June 25.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, May 13 that American Family Field will return to 100% capacity effective with games starting on Friday, June 25.
 
"This is great news for our fans and our community," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity."

Effective Thursday, May 13, Season and Partial Season Packages (10-or-more games) are available by calling 414-902-4487. In addition, Group Ticket packages for all games are now available by calling 414-902-GRPS (414-902-4777) or at Brewers.com/Groups.
 
Right now, single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27. On Friday, at 8:30 am CT, the Brewers will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for all remaining home games (Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 through Sunday, September 26).

