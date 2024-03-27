Milwaukee Brewers help families with care packages, donations

The Milwaukee Brewers are getting ready for next week's home-opener by giving back.

The staff spent Wednesday morning, March 27, at American Family Field, helping families facing housing insecurity.

The Beyond the Diamond event is only one example of how the Brewers hope to give back, raising millions to help the community over just the past year. But none of it could be done without the support of fans.

"We are all in," said Brewers Community Foundation Executive Director Cecelia Gore.

When it comes to being team players, it's about showing up on and off the field.

"Show gratitude to our fans for all the support they provide for us throughout the season," said Community Relations Vice President Katina Shaw. "Over 150 Brewers employees packed bags for five organizations who focus in the areas of housing insecurities in Milwaukee."

The crew is donating hundreds of boxes full of essential items, along with a $5,000 grant to nonprofits, including Dominican Center.

"Soap, toothbrushes, lotion, a Brewers towel, snacks," said Dominican Center Executive Director Maricha Harris. "For someone who has to make very difficult choices with their limited dollars on a daily basis – a bar of soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush – can mean a whole lot."

The event is just one way the Brewers Community Foundation pays it forward.

We fund about 200 nonprofits annually," Gore said. "Not only do we give money, but we give service."

Just last year alone, the foundation raised more than $4.2 million, with the help of players, staff and fans.

It's the Brewers’ way of showing support for the people of Milwaukee, as much as the community supports them.

"Various nonprofits who serve people in the community with special needs," said Shaw. "To really humanize the game and the sport."

In the last 15 years, the Brewers Community Foundation has raised more than $55 million to help build up those in need across the state.

The Brewers Community Foundation on Wednesday also announced the schedule for its 2024 Drive for Charity events, presented by the BCF Leadership Council. The 2024 Drive for Charity, a series of donation opportunities supporting nonprofits in the Milwaukee area and Wisconsin, will mark the 20th anniversary of the program.



The 2024 Drive for Charity schedule is as follows:

April 4 Drive-Thru: Pet SuppliesCommemorative Pins: Pat Murphy and Rickie Weeks

April 5-7 Brewers vs. Seattle Mariners: Pet SuppliesCommemorative Pin: Pat Murphy and Rickie Weeks

June 14-16 Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: Peanut ButterCommemorative Pin: Devin Williams

Aug. 9-11 Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds: New socksCommemorative Pin: TBA

Sept. 27-29 Brewers vs. New York Mets: New winter hats, mittens and scarvesCommemorative Pin: TBA

Fans who donate designated items or make a monetary donation of at least $10 for future events will receive a commemorative pin.